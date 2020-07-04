Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,530 Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Astronics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Astronics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Astronics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Astronics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Astronics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

ATRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Astronics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Astronics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Astronics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director Jeffry D. Frisby bought 4,100 shares of Astronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $35,998.00. 14.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $304.78 million, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.69. Astronics Co. has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $41.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($2.10). The firm had revenue of $157.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.52 million. Astronics had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 12.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Astronics Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

