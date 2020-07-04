Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 8.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,893,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,568,000 after buying an additional 525,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,307,000 after buying an additional 399,842 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 4.0% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,087,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after buying an additional 79,558 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 329.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after buying an additional 1,144,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RPT Realty by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 78,427 shares during the period.

RPT Realty stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.31. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $52.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.05 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 35.82%. Research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Federico bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,399.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Compass Point lowered RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

