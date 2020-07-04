Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 954,878 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 78.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 954,878 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

WLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens cut Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.72.

Shares of NYSE:WLL opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.27. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $18.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $244.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.79 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 266.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.