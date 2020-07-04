HighTower Advisors LLC Has $799,000 Stock Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,160 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,493 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCF Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $242,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TCF opened at $27.57 on Friday. TCF Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $538.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TCF Financial from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TCF Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TCF Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

