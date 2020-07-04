22,824 Shares in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of MGE Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 336.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 88,717 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MGE Energy by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 35,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,839,000 after buying an additional 34,619 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 400.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 34,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,705,000. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $64.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $83.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.76 and its 200-day moving average is $70.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.44.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $149.87 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.352 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America started coverage on MGE Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

