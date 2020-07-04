HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,306 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,829,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,233,000 after acquiring an additional 128,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,645,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,274,000 after acquiring an additional 102,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,402,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,324,000 after acquiring an additional 227,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,400,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,010,000 after acquiring an additional 64,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $125.49 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.96.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 797.65% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

