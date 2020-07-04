HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MQY. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MQY opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.76. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $15.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th.

About Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

