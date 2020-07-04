Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 92.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Upland Software worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 635.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,344 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In related news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 9,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $335,373.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 549,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,754,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 8,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $275,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,699,854.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,903 shares of company stock valued at $781,417 over the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. Upland Software Inc has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $48.67. The company has a market cap of $911.16 million, a PE ratio of -15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The business had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upland Software Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.