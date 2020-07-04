HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 7,616 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 106.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $70.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

