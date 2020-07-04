Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,943 G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of G1 Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,695,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after purchasing an additional 26,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 42,130 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 3,196.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 434,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 420,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 37,170 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 252,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $21.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a current ratio of 13.20. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $41.80.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

G1 Therapeutics Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX).

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.