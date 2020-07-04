Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 40,242 Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,242 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voce Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 162,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 53,077 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 271,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 26,744 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.85.

Shares of EVH opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.68. Evolent Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $247.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.35 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

