3,564 Shares in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GATX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GATX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GATX by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of GATX by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GATX by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000.

In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $389,124.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,629.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $387,252.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,588.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GATX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.15. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $50.69 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.06.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.20 million. GATX had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

