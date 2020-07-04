Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 16,656 Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the first quarter worth about $4,591,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,145,624 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,855,000 after acquiring an additional 574,571 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 184,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 77,299 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 16,445 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,070,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.80. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.4746 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 153.23%.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

