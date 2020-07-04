Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the first quarter worth $219,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,372,000 after acquiring an additional 49,759 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $12,415,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $685,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

FTDR stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.20. Frontdoor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.31 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.