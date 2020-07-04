Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,110,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 46,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 119,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 61,044 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of GDV stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $22.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.