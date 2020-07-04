Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 76.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 118,222 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after buying an additional 15,482 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

GPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

GPI stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.01. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $110.11.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.