APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 15,612 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,612 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.33% of Booking worth $182,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $920,496,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 895.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 260,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,442,000 after buying an additional 234,327 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Booking by 628.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 215,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,011,000 after buying an additional 185,959 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,445,000 after buying an additional 163,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Booking by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 378,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,259,000 after buying an additional 157,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,790.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,560.00 price target (up from $1,030.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,712.81.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,669.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,630.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1,681.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. Booking’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

