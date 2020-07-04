HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,495 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra lowered shares of Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $95.29 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.51 and a 200 day moving average of $89.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $673,312.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,045.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,812.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,496 shares of company stock valued at $970,903. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

