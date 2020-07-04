APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 63.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 721,007 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $150,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 127.1% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DUK opened at $81.84 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

In related news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,549 shares of company stock worth $293,126. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

