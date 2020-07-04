Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,105 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.28% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $161,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,618 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 8.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,331,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,180,000 after buying an additional 593,974 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,270,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,136,000 after buying an additional 98,683 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,607,000 after buying an additional 2,584,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 12.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,532,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,537,000 after buying an additional 289,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EL. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.86.

NYSE EL opened at $191.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.32. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $896,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $2,194,464.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,545,745.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,837. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

