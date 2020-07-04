APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 366,305 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,823,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,305 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 1.25% of Evergy worth $155,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Evergy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Evergy by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVRG opened at $61.48 on Friday. Evergy has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average is $62.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.90%.

EVRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.44.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

