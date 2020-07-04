Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,028,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,860 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $145,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GL opened at $72.53 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

GL has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

