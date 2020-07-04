Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,600 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Amgen worth $148,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 98.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total value of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $258.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.12 and a twelve month high of $261.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.85.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

