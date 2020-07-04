HighTower Advisors LLC Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,302 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,251,000 after purchasing an additional 280,463 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 317.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 106,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 80,618 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 668.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,798,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,326,000 after buying an additional 1,564,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,948,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,281,000 after buying an additional 607,012 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNC. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.90.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.28. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $67.17.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

In other Lincoln National news, Director M Leanne Lachman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

