Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 718,882 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $156,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,364,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,270,810,000 after acquiring an additional 712,601 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,571,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,742,000 after acquiring an additional 459,388 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,975,000 after acquiring an additional 892,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,322,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,340,000 after acquiring an additional 403,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $82.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.10.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

