APG Asset Management N.V. Has $145.16 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 202.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,046,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699,987 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.11% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $145,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,713,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,711,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,990,000 after purchasing an additional 111,832 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,947,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.58.

Shares of LLY opened at $163.87 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $167.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.67 and its 200-day moving average is $144.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,919.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total transaction of $33,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,750,253 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,141,791.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 816,900 shares of company stock worth $128,015,212 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

