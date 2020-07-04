Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,050,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,639 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.41% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $177,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,484,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,675,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,436,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $107.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.88. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

