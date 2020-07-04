APG Asset Management N.V. Has $174.98 Million Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,316,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 529,176 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.77% of Motorola Solutions worth $174,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 885.8% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 18,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 17,052 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,763,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31,552 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $5,979,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $135.08 on Friday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.67 and a 200-day moving average of $155.26.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 146.43% and a net margin of 11.60%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities lowered Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.30.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

