APG Asset Management N.V. Has $163.60 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,156 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $163,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $6,683,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 82.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $4,902,375.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Ellen sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.38, for a total transaction of $8,166,738.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,228,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,733 shares of company stock valued at $20,798,098. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.13.

Charter Communications stock opened at $517.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $549.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.