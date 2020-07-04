Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 851,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,703 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $180,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $364,459,000. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,662,000 after buying an additional 528,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,809,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,568,000 after buying an additional 388,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,203,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,369,626,000 after buying an additional 286,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 535,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,177,000 after buying an additional 257,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

MCO stock opened at $278.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.16. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $9,532,632.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,577,029.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total value of $2,105,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,867,478.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,652 shares of company stock worth $22,786,983. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

