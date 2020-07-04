Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,803,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,814 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 1.34% of Brown & Brown worth $137,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Brown & Brown by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $698.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.11 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.69%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

