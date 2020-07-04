APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 52,300 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,352,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.21% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $146,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 40.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAM opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.54. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 2.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

