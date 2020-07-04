APG Asset Management N.V. Has $158.72 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 176.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,011,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284,722 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.11% of Abbott Laboratories worth $158,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.13.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $92.23 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.59 and a 200-day moving average of $87.05.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,893,200 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.