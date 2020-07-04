HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 20,232 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,232 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,180,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,709,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,797,000 after buying an additional 686,395 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,271,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,381,000 after buying an additional 189,493 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.66. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $29.74.

