APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,309,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413,252 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $137,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 48.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $77.51 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $79.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.41.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

