Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $1.52 Million in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.18% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGP. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $55.01 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $36.96 and a 52-week high of $65.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.54.

