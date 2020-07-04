Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,961 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $677,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,754,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,162,000 after acquiring an additional 56,749 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 167.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,910,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,982,000 after purchasing an additional 434,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

DOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $77.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)

