17,757 Shares in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the first quarter worth $38,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 75.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKG opened at $99.65 on Friday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $114.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average is $97.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.85.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

