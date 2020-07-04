Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,605 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

In related news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 9,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $1,385,580.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 7,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.71, for a total transaction of $1,193,338.41. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,965 shares of company stock valued at $10,733,979. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EVBG opened at $146.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Everbridge Inc has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $165.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.42.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.08.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $1.52 Million in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Amdocs Limited
17,757 Shares in Packaging Corp Of America Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.
Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Everbridge Inc
AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 8,055 Shares of Gorman-Rupp Co
Fitbit Inc Holdings Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC
