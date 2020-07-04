Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,605 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In related news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 9,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $1,385,580.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 7,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.71, for a total transaction of $1,193,338.41. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,965 shares of company stock valued at $10,733,979. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EVBG opened at $146.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Everbridge Inc has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $165.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.42.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.08.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.