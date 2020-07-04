AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 8,055 Shares of Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,055 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Gorman-Rupp worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 104,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,394,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,533,000 after acquiring an additional 36,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 35,440 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

NYSE GRC opened at $30.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.88 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.70. Gorman-Rupp Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $91.67 million for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 10.72%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

