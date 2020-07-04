Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,351 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 408.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28,227 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 395,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 239,439 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 464,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 868,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 34,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

CVGI stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $8.43. The stock has a market cap of $91.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.88.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

