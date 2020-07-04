AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 229,599 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,599 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tata Motors by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,130,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,194,000 after acquiring an additional 878,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tata Motors by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,252,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,195 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tata Motors by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,376 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tata Motors by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,367,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 766,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Tata Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tata Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

TTM opened at $6.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35. Tata Motors Limited has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $14.03.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

