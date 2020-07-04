AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 156.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,973 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1,789.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 615,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,360,000 after buying an additional 582,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $32,762,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1,340.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 290,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,871,000 after buying an additional 270,709 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth $10,726,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $10,833,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Plexus from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Plexus stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $86.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 5,449 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $362,685.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 8,393 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $559,057.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,021.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,007 shares of company stock worth $1,997,278. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

