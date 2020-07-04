Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Holdings Lowered by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28,112 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 17,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,314,000 after purchasing an additional 179,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,031,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.44. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AJRD shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $278,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,536.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

