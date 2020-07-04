AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Position in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,067,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AZZ by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 857,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,783 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AZZ by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,843,000 after acquiring an additional 250,601 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AZZ by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AZZ by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 629,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 108,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

AZZ has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti cut their target price on AZZ from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of AZZ opened at $33.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $866.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. AZZ Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.06 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 4.54%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AZZ Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

