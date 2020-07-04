AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 7.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 773.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 226,334 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 39,658 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 66,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 601,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,043,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 347,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $772.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $189.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCO. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.