AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 65.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,739 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 605,225 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Itau Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,040,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,270,000 after buying an additional 1,264,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 654,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 52,075 shares in the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $10.01.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.23%.

ITUB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Itau Unibanco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

