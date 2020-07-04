AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 20,422 Shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,811 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,422 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Fulton Financial worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FULT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $29,374.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,021.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James R. Moxley III bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $87,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51. Fulton Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.10 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

