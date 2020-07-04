AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) by 717.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,485 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,563 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,163 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,924,000 after buying an additional 29,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 179,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 4,434 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $100,252.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,251.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 70,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $1,521,654.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,207.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,493 over the last ninety days. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $17.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.65). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $76.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

