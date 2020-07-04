58,294 Shares in GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned approximately 0.07% of GasLog as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GasLog by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in GasLog by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 101,169 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in GasLog by 70.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in GasLog by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in GasLog by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GLOG opened at $2.77 on Friday. GasLog Ltd has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $223.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. GasLog had a negative net margin of 21.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GasLog Ltd will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of GasLog from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.86.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

